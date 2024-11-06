Gold price rises by Rs 80 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 7,365 in Chennai on November 6, 2024

Begin typing your search...

    6 Nov 2024
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of gold on Wednesday increased by Rs 80 per sovereign.

    The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 58,920 per sovereign in the city today.

    Accordingly, the price of gold increased by Rs 10 per gram and is being sold at Rs 7,365 per gram.

    The price of silver remains stable and is being sold at Rs 105 per gram.

