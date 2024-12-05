Gold price rises by Rs 80 per sovereign; check out price in Chennai on Dec 5

CHENNAI: Gold price on Thursday has increased by Rs 10 per gram, reaching Rs 7,140 per gram, while the price for a sovereign has increased by Rs 80, now costing Rs 57,120.

The price of silver increased by Rs 1 per gram and is being sold at Rs 101 per gram.

Gold prices have been fluctuating since the beginning of the year, showing both upward and downward trends.

Gold price over the last five days:

04.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,040

03.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,040

02.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 56,720

01.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,200

30.11.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,200

Silver price over the last five days:

04.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100

03.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100

02.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100

01.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100

30.11.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100