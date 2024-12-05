Gold price rises by Rs 80 per sovereign; check out price in Chennai on Dec 5
Gold prices have been fluctuating since the beginning of the year, showing both upward and downward trends.
CHENNAI: Gold price on Thursday has increased by Rs 10 per gram, reaching Rs 7,140 per gram, while the price for a sovereign has increased by Rs 80, now costing Rs 57,120.
The price of silver increased by Rs 1 per gram and is being sold at Rs 101 per gram.
Gold price over the last five days:
04.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,040
03.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,040
02.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 56,720
01.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,200
30.11.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,200
Silver price over the last five days:
04.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100
03.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100
02.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100
01.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100
30.11.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100