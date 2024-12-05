Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|5 Dec 2024 11:59 AM IST
    Gold price rises by Rs 80 per sovereign; check out price in Chennai on Dec 5
    Gold Jewellery being displayed in a showroom in Chennai

    CHENNAI: Gold price on Thursday has increased by Rs 10 per gram, reaching Rs 7,140 per gram, while the price for a sovereign has increased by Rs 80, now costing Rs 57,120.

    The price of silver increased by Rs 1 per gram and is being sold at Rs 101 per gram.

    Gold prices have been fluctuating since the beginning of the year, showing both upward and downward trends.

    Gold price over the last five days:

    04.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,040

    03.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,040

    02.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 56,720

    01.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,200

    30.11.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,200

    Silver price over the last five days:

    04.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100

    03.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100

    02.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100

    01.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100

    30.11.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100

    Online Desk

