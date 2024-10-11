Begin typing your search...
Gold price rises by Rs 560 per sovereign on 11.10.2024 in Chennai; check details here
The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days and has increased today.
CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of gold on Friday increased by Rs 560 per sovereign and the yellow metal is being sold at Rs 56,760 per sovereign.
Accordingly, the price of gold decreased by Rs 70 per gram and is being sold at Rs 7,095 per gram.
