    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|13 Feb 2025 10:45 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-02-14 05:16:04  )
    Gold price rises by Rs 320 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 7,980 in Chennai on Feb 13
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: After a dip yesterday following a continuous rise over the past week, the price of gold in Chennai increased again by Rs 320 per sovereign on February 13 (Thursday). The yellow metal is now being sold at Rs 63,840.

    Accordingly, the gold price per gram has increased by Rs 40, with a gram now costing Rs 7,980.

    On January 31, the price of gold had risen by Rs 960 in a single day, and was sold at Rs 61,840 per sovereign. By February 5, the per-sovereign gold rate had crossed the Rs 63K mark, reaching Rs 63,240.

    Continuing its upward trend, the price on February 11 was Rs 64,480. However, it dropped by Rs 960 with a sovereign being sold at Rs 63,520 the next day.

    Meanwhile, the price of silver remains stable and is being sold at Rs 107 per gram.

    Gold price over the last five days:

    12.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,520

    11.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,480

    10.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,840

    08.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,560

    07.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,440

    Silver price over the last five days:

    12.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

    11.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

    10.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

    08.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

    07.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

