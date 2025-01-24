Gold price rises by Rs 240 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 7,555 on Jan 24 in Chennai
CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai has increased by Rs 240 per sovereign on Friday (January 24), and the yellow metal is being sold at Rs 60,440 per sovereign.
Accordingly, gold price per gram has increased by Rs 30, with a gram now costing Rs 7,555.
The price of gold last week was on a steady upward trend, finishing at Rs 59,120 per sovereign on January 16. It rose to Rs 59,600 on January 17, only for it to slightly dip to Rs 58,480 the next day, January 18. However, it picked up again on January 20, and now it has crossed Rs 60,000 mark and now it is being sold at Rs 60,440.
Meanwhile, the price of silver has increased by Re 1 per gram and is being sold at Rs 105 per gram.
Gold price over the last five days:
23.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 60,200
22.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 60,200
21.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 59,600
20.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 59,600
19.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 59,480
Silver price over the last five days:
23.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 104
22.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 104
21.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 104
20.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 104
19.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 104