Gold price rises by Rs 240 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 7,555 on Jan 24 in Chennai

CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai has increased by Rs 240 per sovereign on Friday (January 24), and the yellow metal is being sold at Rs 60,440 per sovereign.

Accordingly, gold price per gram has increased by Rs 30, with a gram now costing Rs 7,555.

The price of gold last week was on a steady upward trend, finishing at Rs 59,120 per sovereign on January 16. It rose to Rs 59,600 on January 17, only for it to slightly dip to Rs 58,480 the next day, January 18. However, it picked up again on January 20, and now it has crossed Rs 60,000 mark and now it is being sold at Rs 60,440.

Meanwhile, the price of silver has increased by Re 1 per gram and is being sold at Rs 105 per gram.

Gold price over the last five days:

23.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 60,200

22.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 60,200

21.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 59,600

20.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 59,600

19.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 59,480

Silver price over the last five days:

23.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 104

22.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 104

21.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 104

20.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 104

19.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 104