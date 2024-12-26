Begin typing your search...

    26 Dec 2024
    Gold price rises by Rs 200 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 7,125 on Dec 26 in Chennai
    Representative Image (Photo: Hemanathan.M)

    CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai has increased by Rs 200 per sovereign on Thursday (December 26), and the yellow metal is being sold at Rs 57,000 per sovereign.

    Accordingly, gold price per gram has increased by Rs 25 with a gram now costing Rs 7,125.

    Gold prices have shown slight fluctuations lately. After remaining stable for three days, it dipped slightly on Tuesday only to rise on Wednesday, and hit the Rs 57,000-mark on Thursday.

    The price of silver increased by Re 1 and is being sold at Rs 100 per gram.

    Gold price over the last five days:

    25.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 56,800

    24.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 56,720

    23.12. 2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 56,800

    22.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 56,800

    21.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 56,800

    Silver price over the last five days:

    25.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 99

    24.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 99

    23.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 99

    22.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 99

    21.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 99

