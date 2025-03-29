Gold price rises by Rs 160 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 8,360 in Chennai on March 29
After more fluctuations which persisted throughout March, gold is now being sold at Rs 66,880/sovereign
CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has increased by Rs 160 per sovereign, with a gram costing Rs 8,360 on Saturday (Rs 66,880/sovereign).
On March 28, a sovereign (8 gm) was sold at Rs 66,720. On March 14, a sovereign was Rs 66,400, recording a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.
On February 5, the gold rate in the city had crossed Rs 63,000, reaching Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000 only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.
After more fluctuations which persisted throughout March, gold is now being sold at Rs 66,880/sovereign.
Meanwhile, the price of silver decreased by Re 1 and is being sold at Rs 113/gm.
Gold price over the last five days:
28.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 66,720
27.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 65,880
26.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 65,560
25.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 65,480
24.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 65,720
Silver price over the last five days:
28.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 114
27.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111
26.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111
25.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110
24.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110