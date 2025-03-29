Gold price rises by Rs 160 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 8,360 in Chennai on March 29

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has increased by Rs 160 per sovereign, with a gram costing Rs 8,360 on Saturday (Rs 66,880/sovereign).

On March 28, a sovereign (8 gm) was sold at Rs 66,720. On March 14, a sovereign was Rs 66,400, recording a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

On February 5, the gold rate in the city had crossed Rs 63,000, reaching Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000 only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

After more fluctuations which persisted throughout March, gold is now being sold at Rs 66,880/sovereign.

Meanwhile, the price of silver decreased by Re 1 and is being sold at Rs 113/gm.

Gold price over the last five days:

28.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 66,720

27.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 65,880

26.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 65,560

25.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 65,480

24.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 65,720

Silver price over the last five days:

28.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 114

27.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111

26.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111

25.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110

24.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110