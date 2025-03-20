Gold price rises by Rs 160 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 8,310 in Chennai on March 20

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has increased by Rs 160 per sovereign (8 gram), with a sovereign costing Rs 66,480 and a gram costing Rs 8,310, on Thursday.

Last Friday (March 14), a sovereign of the yellow metal had cost Rs 66,400, recording a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

On February 5, the gold rate in the city had crossed Rs 63,000, reaching Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000 only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12. After more fluctuations which persisted into the month of March, gold prices have now surpassed the Rs 66K-mark.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remains same and is being sold at Rs 114/gram.

Gold price over the last five days:

19.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 66,320

18.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 66,000

17.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 65,680

15.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 65,760

14.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 66,400

Silver price over the last five days:

19.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 114

18.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 113

17.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 113

15.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 112

14.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 112