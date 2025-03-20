Gold price rises by Rs 160 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 8,310 in Chennai on March 20
There was a brief decline of prices for two days, when a sovereign was sold at Rs 65,680 on Monday
CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has increased by Rs 160 per sovereign (8 gram), with a sovereign costing Rs 66,480 and a gram costing Rs 8,310, on Thursday.
Last Friday (March 14), a sovereign of the yellow metal had cost Rs 66,400, recording a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.
On February 5, the gold rate in the city had crossed Rs 63,000, reaching Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000 only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12. After more fluctuations which persisted into the month of March, gold prices have now surpassed the Rs 66K-mark.
Meanwhile, the price of silver remains same and is being sold at Rs 114/gram.
Gold price over the last five days:
19.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 66,320
18.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 66,000
17.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 65,680
15.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 65,760
14.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 66,400
Silver price over the last five days:
19.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 114
18.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 113
17.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 113
15.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 112
14.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 112