Gold price rises by Rs 120 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 7,450 on Jan 20 in Chennai
Gold price per gram has increased by Rs 15, with a gram now costing Rs 7,450.
CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai increased by Rs 120 per sovereign on Monday (January 20), and the yellow metal is being sold at Rs 59,600 per sovereign.
Accordingly, gold price per gram has increased by Rs 15, with a gram now costing Rs 7,450.
The price of gold last week was on a steady upward trend, finishing at Rs 59,120 per sovereign on January 16. It rose to Rs 59,600 on January 17, only for it to slightly dip to Rs 58,480 the next day, January 18. However, it picked up again on January 20, reaching Rs 59,600 per sovereign.
Meanwhile, the price of silver has remained stable and is being sold at Rs 104 per gram.
Gold price over the last five days:
19.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 59,480
18.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 59,480
17.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 59,600
16.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 59,120
15.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 58,720
Silver price over the last five days:
19.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 104
18.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 104
17.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 104
16.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 103
15.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 101