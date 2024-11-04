Begin typing your search...

    Gold price remains stable on November 4, sovereign costs Rs 58,960 in Chennai

    4 Nov 2024 10:48 AM IST
    Gold price remains stable on November 4, sovereign costs Rs 58,960 in Chennai
    People buying gold jewellery at a shop in Chennai 

    CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of gold remains unchanged today and the yellow metal is being sold at Rs 58,960 per sovereign.

    The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days.

    Accordingly, the price of gold remains stable and is being sold at Rs 7,370 per gram.

    The price of silver also remains stable and is sold at Rs 106.

