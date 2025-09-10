Gold price remains stable in Chennai, gram costs Rs 10,150 on September 10, 2025

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city remained stable on Wednesday (September 10, 2025), with a gram costing Rs 10,150. A sovereign of the yellow metal now costs Rs 81,200.

On Tuesday (September 9, 2025), the gold price rose by Rs 720 per sovereign to a record all-time high of Rs 81,200.

While the gold price has been inching forward for most of the year, what triggered the recent surge is the trade war that US President Donald Trump unleashed on the world, including India.

Starting at Rs 57,200 per sovereign on January 1, the price of the yellow metal climbed to Rs 63,240 by February 5 and shot up to Rs 66,400 on March 14 with a single-day rise of Rs 1,440. On April 22, it hit another record by reaching Rs 74,320 after a Rs 2,200 leap. Gold price then crossed the Rs 75,000 mark twice — on July 23 and August 6 at Rs 75,040. In the latest surge, prices jumped by Rs 4,240 from September 1 to September 10 to touch Rs 81,200. On the other hand, the price of silver also remains stable and is sold at Rs 140/gram today.

Gold price (22 carat) over the last five days:

September 8, 2025 - 1 sovereign: Rs 81,200, 1 gram: Rs 10,150

September 7, 2025 - 1 sovereign: Rs 80,480, 1 gram: Rs 10,060

September 6, 2025 - 1 sovereign: Rs 80,040, 1 gram: Rs 10,005

September 5, 2025 - 1 sovereign: Rs 78,920, 1 gram: Rs 9,865

September 04, 2025 – 1 sovereign: Rs 78,360, 1 gram: Rs 9,795

Silver price over the last five days:

September 08, 2025 – 1 gram: Rs 140

September 07, 2025 – 1 gram: Rs 140

September 06, 2025 – 1 gram: Rs 138

September 05, 2025 – 1 gram: Rs 140

September 04, 2025 – 1 gram: Rs 137