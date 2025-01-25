Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|25 Jan 2025 10:24 AM IST
    Gold price remains stable, gram costs Rs 7,555 on Jan 25 in Chennai
    Representative image

    CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai remains unchanged on Saturday (January 25), and the yellow metal is being sold at Rs 60,440 per sovereign.

    Accordingly, gold price per gram is Rs 7,555.

    The price of gold last week was on a steady upward trend, finishing at Rs 59,120 per sovereign on January 16. It rose to Rs 59,600 on January 17, only for it to slightly dip to Rs 58,480 the next day, January 18.

    However, it picked up again on January 20, and now it has crossed Rs 60,000-mark and now it is being sold at Rs 60,440.

    Meanwhile, the price of silver also remained stable and is being sold at Rs 105 per gram.

    Gold price over the last five days:

    24.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 60,440

    23.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 60,200

    22.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 60,200

    21.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 59,600

    20.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 59,600

    Silver price over the last five days:

    24.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 105

    23.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 104

    22.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 104

    21.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 104

    20.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 104

    19.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 104

