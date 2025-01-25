Gold price remains stable, gram costs Rs 7,555 on Jan 25 in Chennai
Accordingly, gold price per gram is Rs 7,555.
CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai remains unchanged on Saturday (January 25), and the yellow metal is being sold at Rs 60,440 per sovereign.
The price of gold last week was on a steady upward trend, finishing at Rs 59,120 per sovereign on January 16. It rose to Rs 59,600 on January 17, only for it to slightly dip to Rs 58,480 the next day, January 18.
However, it picked up again on January 20, and now it has crossed Rs 60,000-mark and now it is being sold at Rs 60,440.
Meanwhile, the price of silver also remained stable and is being sold at Rs 105 per gram.
Gold price over the last five days:
24.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 60,440
23.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 60,200
22.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 60,200
21.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 59,600
20.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 59,600
Silver price over the last five days:
24.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 105
23.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 104
22.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 104
21.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 104
20.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 104
19.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 104