Gold price remains stable, gram costs Rs 7,140 on Dec 16 in Chennai
Accordingly, the price of gold sold at Rs 7,140 per gram. Over the past week, gold price has shown slight variations.
CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai remains unchanged today, and the yellow metal is being sold at Rs 57,120 per sovereign.
Accordingly, the price of gold sold at Rs 7,140 per gram. Over the past week, gold price has shown slight variations. On December 14, the price of gold was at Rs 57,120, down from Rs 57,840 on December 13. The price had previously stood at Rs 58,280 on both December 11 and 12.
Silver too, saw no major fluctuations and remains stable at Rs 100 per gram.
Gold price over the last five days:
15.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,120
14.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,120
13.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,840
12.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 58,280
11.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 58,280
Silver price over the last five days:
15.12.2024: 1 gram—Rs 100
14.12.2024: 1 gram—Rs 100
13.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 101
12.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 104
11.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 103