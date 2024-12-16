Gold price remains stable, gram costs Rs 7,140 on Dec 16 in Chennai

CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai remains unchanged today, and the yellow metal is being sold at Rs 57,120 per sovereign.

Accordingly, the price of gold sold at Rs 7,140 per gram. Over the past week, gold price has shown slight variations. On December 14, the price of gold was at Rs 57,120, down from Rs 57,840 on December 13. The price had previously stood at Rs 58,280 on both December 11 and 12.

Silver too, saw no major fluctuations and remains stable at Rs 100 per gram.

Gold price over the last five days:

15.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,120

14.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,120

13.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,840

12.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 58,280

11.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 58,280

Silver price over the last five days:

15.12.2024: 1 gram—Rs 100

14.12.2024: 1 gram—Rs 100

13.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 101

12.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 104

11.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 103