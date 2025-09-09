Gold price rally continues in Chennai, hits all-time high of Rs 81,200 per sovereign on Sept 9

CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai hit an all-time high by increasing Rs 720 per sovereign on September 9 (Tuesday). The yellow metal is now being sold at Rs 81,200.

Accordingly, gold price per gram has increased by Rs 90, with a gram now costing Rs 10,150.

On September 8 (Monday), the price fell by Rs 280 per sovereign in the morning, but surged again in the afternoon by Rs 720 per sovereign, to Rs 80,480.

While the gold price has been inching forward for most of the year, what triggered the recent surge is the trade war that US President Donald Trump unleashed on the world, including India.

Starting at Rs 57,200 per sovereign on January 1, the price of the yellow metal climbed to Rs 63,240 by February 5 and shot up to Rs 66,400 on March 14 with a single-day rise of Rs 1,440. On April 22, it hit another record by reaching Rs 74,320 after a Rs 2,200 leap. Gold price then crossed the Rs 75,000 mark twice — on July 23 and August 6 at Rs 75,040. In the latest surge, prices jumped Rs 2,400 in the first week of September to touch Rs 80,040.

On the other hand, the price of silver remains stable and is sold at Rs 140/gram today.

Gold price (22 carat) over the last five days:

September 7, 2025 - 1 sovereign: Rs 80,480, 1 gram: Rs 10,060

September 6, 2025 - 1 sovereign: Rs 80,040, 1 gram: Rs 10,005

September 5, 2025 - 1 sovereign: Rs 78,920, 1 gram: Rs 9,865

September 04, 2025 – 1 sovereign: Rs 78,360, 1 gram: Rs 9,795

September 03, 2025 – 1 sovereign: Rs 78,440, 1 gram: Rs 9,805

Silver price over the last five days:

September 07, 2025 – 1 gram: Rs 140

September 06, 2025 – 1 gram: Rs 138

September 05, 2025 – 1 gram: Rs 140

September 04, 2025 – 1 gram: Rs 137

September 03, 2025 – 1 gram: Rs 137