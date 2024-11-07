Gold price plunges by Rs 1,320 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 7,200 in Chennai on November 7, 2024

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of gold on Thursday decreased by Rs 1,320 per sovereign.

The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 57,600 per sovereign in the city today.

Accordingly, the price of gold decreased by Rs 165 per gram and is being sold at Rs 7,200 per gram.

The price of silver has decreased by Rs 3 per gram sand is being sold at Rs 102 per gram.