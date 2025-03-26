Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|26 March 2025 9:56 AM IST
    Gold price increases by Rs 80 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 8,195 in Chennai on March 26
    Representative Image (File photo) 

    CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has increased by Rs 80 per sovereign, with a gram costing Rs 8,195 on Wednesday (Rs 65,560/sovereign).

    On March 25, a sovereign (8 gm) was sold at Rs 65,480.

    On March 14, a sovereign was Rs 66,400, recording a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

    On February 5, the gold rate in the city had crossed Rs 63,000, reaching Rs 63,240/sovereign.

    It later shot up to Rs 64,000 only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12. After more fluctuations which persisted throughout March, gold is now being sold at Rs 65,480/sovereign.

    Meanwhile, the price of silver increased by Re 1 and cost at Rs 111/gm.

    Gold price over the last five days:

    25.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 65,480

    24.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 65,720

    22.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 65,840

    21.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 66,160

    20.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 66,480

    Silver price over the last five days:

    25.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110

    24.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110

    22.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110

    21.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 112

    20.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 114

