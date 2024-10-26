Gold price increases by Rs 520 per sovereign on 26.10.2024 in Chennai; check details here

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of gold on Saturday increased by Rs 520 per sovereign.

The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 58,880 per sovereign.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days.

Accordingly, the price of gold increased by Rs 65 per gram and is being sold at Rs 7,360 per gram.

The price of silver remains stable and is being sold at Rs 107 per gram.