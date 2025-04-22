Gold price in Chennai rises sharply, crosses Rs 74,000/sovereign-mark
Planning to buy gold today? Check out the latest gold rates in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has seen a massive increase of Rs 2,200 per sovereign, with a gram of 22-carat costing Rs 9,290 on Tuesday. A sovereign now costs Rs 74,320.
A gram of 24-carat gold in Chennai costs Rs 10,135.
On February 5, the gold rate was Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.
On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price jumped to Rs 66,400 — a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.
After a continuous rise over the past few days, the price has shot up once again and is being sold at Rs 74,320 per sovereign on April 22 (Today).
Meanwhile, the price of silver remains stable and is being sold at Rs 111/gm.
Gold price over the last five days:
21.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 72,120
20.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,560
19.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,560
18.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,360
17.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 70,520
Silver price over the last five days:
21.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111
20.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110
19.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110
18.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110
17.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110