Gold price in Chennai rises sharply, crosses Rs 74,000/sovereign-mark

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has seen a massive increase of Rs 2,200 per sovereign, with a gram of 22-carat costing Rs 9,290 on Tuesday. A sovereign now costs Rs 74,320.

A gram of 24-carat gold in Chennai costs Rs 10,135.

On February 5, the gold rate was Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price jumped to Rs 66,400 — a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

After a continuous rise over the past few days, the price has shot up once again and is being sold at Rs 74,320 per sovereign on April 22 (Today).

Meanwhile, the price of silver remains stable and is being sold at Rs 111/gm.

Gold price over the last five days:

21.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 72,120

20.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,560

19.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,560

18.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,360

17.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 70,520

Silver price over the last five days:

21.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111

20.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110

19.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110

18.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110

17.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110