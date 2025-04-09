Begin typing your search...

    Gold price in Chennai records steep rise on April 9

    The price of gold continues its upward climb with a significant single-day gain

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|9 April 2025 4:24 PM IST
    Gold price in Chennai records steep rise on April 9
    X
    Representative Image (PTI) 

    CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has increased on Wednesday evening by Rs 960 per sovereign, with a gram costing Rs 8,410 (Rs 67,280/sovereign).

    Overall, the price of the yellow metal increased by Rs 1,480 per sovereign and Rs 185 per gram throughout the course of the day.

    On Wednesday morning, gold price had increased by Rs 520 per sovereign, with a gram costing Rs 8,290 (Rs 66,320/sovereign)

    Yesterday, on April 8, a gram of gold was sold for Rs 8,225, with a sovereign costing Rs 65,800.

    On February 5, the gold rate in the city had crossed the Rs 63,000-mark, reaching Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000 only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

    On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price of a sovereign jumped to Rs 66,400 — a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

    Meanwhile, after crossing the Rs 68,000-mark on April 1, gold prices have been on a decline.

    However, they have now increased again, and a sovereign of the yellow metal cost Rs 67,280 on April 9 (today).

    Meanwhile, the price of silver has increased by Rs 2 on Wednesday evening and is being sold at Rs 104/gram.

    Also Read:Gold price rises by Rs 520 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 8,290 in Chennai on April 9

    Gold price over the last five days:

    08.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 65,800

    07.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 66,280

    05.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 66,480

    04.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 67,200

    03.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 68,480

    Silver price over the last five days:

    08.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 102

    07.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 103

    05.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 103

    04.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

    03.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 112

    gold pricessilver priceGold rate today
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X