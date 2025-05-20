Gold price in Chennai records slight dip on May 20, 2025

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city decreased by Rs 360 per sovereign on Tuesday (May 20, 2025), with a gram costing Rs 8,710. A sovereign now costs Rs 69,680.

On Monday (May 19), a sovereign of gold was sold at Rs 70,040.

On February 5, the gold rate was Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price jumped to Rs 66,400 — a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

On April 22, the gold price soared to an all-time high of Rs 74,320/sovereign, marking a steep rise of Rs 2,200 per sovereign compared to the previous day's rate.

Gold prices have been experiencing fluctuations over the past week, and as of today, May 20, the rate stands at Rs 69,680 per sovereign.

Meanwhile, the price of silver has decreased by Re 1 and is now being sold at Rs 108/gm.

Gold price over the last five days:

19.05.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 70,040

17.05.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 69,760

16.05.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 69,760

15.05.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 68,880

14.05.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 70,440

Silver price over the last five days:

19.05.2025: 1 gram- Rs 109

17.05.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

16.05.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

15.05.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

14.05.2025: 1 gram- Rs 109