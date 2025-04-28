Gold price in Chennai records slight dip on April 28, 2025

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has decreased by Rs 520 per sovereign, with a gram costing Rs 8,940 on Monday. A sovereign now costs Rs 71,520.

On February 5, the gold rate was Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price jumped to Rs 66,400 — a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

After a continuous rise over the past few days, the price has dropped and is being sold at Rs 71,520 per sovereign on April 28 (Today).

Meanwhile, the price of silver has decreased by Re 1 and is now being sold at Rs 111/gm.

Gold price over the last five days:

26.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 72,040

25.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 72,040

24.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 72,040

23.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 72,120

22.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 74,320

21.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 72,120

Silver price over the last five days:

26.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 112

25.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 112

24.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111

23.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111

22.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111