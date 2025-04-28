Begin typing your search...

    Gold price in Chennai records slight dip on April 28, 2025

    Planning to buy gold today? Check out the latest gold rates in Chennai before you head to the jewellers

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|28 April 2025 10:02 AM IST
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has decreased by Rs 520 per sovereign, with a gram costing Rs 8,940 on Monday. A sovereign now costs Rs 71,520.

    On February 5, the gold rate was Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

    On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price jumped to Rs 66,400 — a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

    After a continuous rise over the past few days, the price has dropped and is being sold at Rs 71,520 per sovereign on April 28 (Today).

    Meanwhile, the price of silver has decreased by Re 1 and is now being sold at Rs 111/gm.

    Gold price over the last five days:

    26.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 72,040

    25.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 72,040

    24.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 72,040

    23.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 72,120

    22.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 74,320

    21.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 72,120

    Silver price over the last five days:

    26.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 112

    25.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 112

    24.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111

    23.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111

    22.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111

    Chennai gold priceGold price todaySilver prices today
    Online Desk

