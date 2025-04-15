Begin typing your search...

    Gold price in Chennai records slight dip on April 15, 2025

    Planning to buy gold today? Check out the latest gold rates in Chennai before you head to the jewellers.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|15 April 2025 10:08 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-04-15 04:39:07  )
    Gold price in Chennai records slight dip on April 15, 2025
    X

    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has decreased by Rs 280 per sovereign, with a gram costing Rs 8,720 on Tuesday.

    A sovereign, which is 8 grams of 22-carat gold, is now being sold at Rs 69,760/sovereign.

    On April 14, a gram was sold for Rs 8,755, with a sovereign costing Rs 70,040.

    On February 5, the city's gold rate crossed the Rs 63,000 mark, reaching Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

    On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price of a sovereign jumped to Rs 66,400 — a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

    The gold price, after a continuous rise over the last week, has now decreased and is being sold at Rs 69,760 (today)

    Meanwhile, the price of silver increased by Rs 2 and is being sold at Rs 110/gram.

    Gold price over the last five days:

    14.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 70,040

    12.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 70,160

    11.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 69,960

    10.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 68,480

    09.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 67,280

    Silver price over the last five days:

    14.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

    12.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110

    11.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

    10.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

    09.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 104

    gold pricessilver pricesSovereign
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X