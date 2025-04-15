Gold price in Chennai records slight dip on April 15, 2025
Planning to buy gold today? Check out the latest gold rates in Chennai before you head to the jewellers.
CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has decreased by Rs 280 per sovereign, with a gram costing Rs 8,720 on Tuesday.
A sovereign, which is 8 grams of 22-carat gold, is now being sold at Rs 69,760/sovereign.
On April 14, a gram was sold for Rs 8,755, with a sovereign costing Rs 70,040.
On February 5, the city's gold rate crossed the Rs 63,000 mark, reaching Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.
On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price of a sovereign jumped to Rs 66,400 — a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.
The gold price, after a continuous rise over the last week, has now decreased and is being sold at Rs 69,760 (today)
Meanwhile, the price of silver increased by Rs 2 and is being sold at Rs 110/gram.
Gold price over the last five days:
14.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 70,040
12.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 70,160
11.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 69,960
10.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 68,480
09.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 67,280
Silver price over the last five days:
14.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108
12.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110
11.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108
10.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107
09.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 104