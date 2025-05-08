Gold price in Chennai records sharp rise on May 8, 2025

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has increased by Rs 440 per sovereign on Thursday morning, with a gram costing Rs 9,130. A sovereign now costs Rs 73,040.

On Wednesday (May 7, 2025), gold prices decreased by Rs 200 per sovereign with a sovereign of gold decreasing from Rs 72,800 to Rs 72,600.

On February 5, the gold rate was Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price jumped to Rs 66,400 — a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

On April 22, the gold price soared to an all-time high of Rs 74,320/sovereign, marking a steep rise of Rs 2,200 per sovereign compared to the previous day's rate.

Following the continuous rise over the past few days, the gold price has now again increased and is currently being sold at Rs 73,040 per sovereign on May 8.

Meanwhile, the price of silver decreased by Re 1 and is now being sold at Rs 110/gm.

Gold price over the last five days:

7.05.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 72,600

6.05.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 72,800

5.05.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,200

3.05.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 70,040

2.05.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 70,040

Silver price over the last five days:

7.05.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111

6.05.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111

5.05.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

3.05.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

2.05.2025: 1 gram- Rs 109