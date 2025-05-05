Gold price in Chennai records sharp rise on May 5, 2025
Planning to buy gold today? Check out the latest gold rates in Chennai before you head to the jewellers.
CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has increased by Rs 160 per sovereign, with a gram costing Rs 8,755 on Monday. A sovereign now costs Rs 70,200.
On Saturday (May 3, 2025), the rate per sovereign was sold at Rs 70,040.
On February 5, the gold rate was Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.
On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price jumped to Rs 66,400 — a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.
On April 22, the gold price soared to an all-time high of Rs 74,320/sovereign, marking a steep rise of Rs 2,200 per sovereign compared to the previous day's rate.
After a continuous rise over the last week, the price has now again risen and is being sold at Rs 70,200 per sovereign as of May 5 (today).
Meanwhile, the price of silver remains stable and is now being sold at Rs 108/gm.
Gold price over the last five days:
3.05.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 70,040
2.05.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 70,040
1.05.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 70,200
30.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,840
29.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,840
28.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,520
Silver price over the last five days:
3.05.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108
2.05.2025: 1 gram- Rs 109
1.05.2025: 1 gram- Rs 109
30.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111
29.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111