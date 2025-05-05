Gold price in Chennai records sharp rise on May 5, 2025

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has increased by Rs 160 per sovereign, with a gram costing Rs 8,755 on Monday. A sovereign now costs Rs 70,200.

On Saturday (May 3, 2025), the rate per sovereign was sold at Rs 70,040.

On February 5, the gold rate was Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price jumped to Rs 66,400 — a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

On April 22, the gold price soared to an all-time high of Rs 74,320/sovereign, marking a steep rise of Rs 2,200 per sovereign compared to the previous day's rate.

After a continuous rise over the last week, the price has now again risen and is being sold at Rs 70,200 per sovereign as of May 5 (today).

Meanwhile, the price of silver remains stable and is now being sold at Rs 108/gm.

Gold price over the last five days:

3.05.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 70,040

2.05.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 70,040

1.05.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 70,200

30.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,840

29.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,840

28.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,520

Silver price over the last five days:

3.05.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

2.05.2025: 1 gram- Rs 109

1.05.2025: 1 gram- Rs 109

30.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111

29.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111