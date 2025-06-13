Gold price in Chennai records sharp rise on June 13, 2025

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has increased by Rs 1560 per sovereign on Friday (June 13, 2025), with a gram costing Rs 9,295.

A sovereign of the yellow metal now costs Rs 74,360.

On Wednesday (June 11), a sovereign of gold was sold at Rs 72,160.

On February 5, the gold rate was Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price jumped to Rs 66,400, a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

On April 22, the gold price soared to an all-time high of Rs 74,320/sovereign, marking a steep rise of Rs 2,200 per sovereign compared to the previous day's rate.

Meanwhile, gold prices have been experiencing fluctuations over the past week, and as of today, June 13, the rate stands at Rs 74,360 per sovereign.

On the other hand, the price of silver has dropped and is sold at Rs 118/gm.

Gold price over the last five days:

12.06.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - 72,800

11.06.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 72,160

10.06.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,560

9.06.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,640

7.06.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,860

Silver price over the last five days:

12.06.2025: 1 gram- Rs 118

11.06.2025: 1 gram- Rs 119

10.06.2025: 1 gram- Rs 117

9.06.2025: 1 gram- Rs 117

7.06.2025: 1 gram- Rs 117