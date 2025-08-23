Gold price in Chennai records sharp rise on August 23, 2025

CHENNAI: Gold prices in the city have increased on Saturday (August 23, 2025), with a sovereign costing Rs 74,520. A gram now costs Rs 9,315.

On Friday (August 22), the price of gold decreased by Rs 120 per sovereign and was sold at Rs 73,720 per sovereign.

Earlier this month, the yellow metal had crossed the Rs 75,000 mark for the second time this year, touching Rs 75,040 on August 6, the same rate it last reached on July 23. Between August 11 and August 16, gold prices in Chennai dropped by Rs 800 per sovereign, reaching Rs 74,200 per sovereign (approximately Rs 9,275 per gram).

In recent months, the gold price has witnessed a series of fluctuations. On February 5, the shiny metal was priced at Rs 63,240 per sovereign.

The price later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12. Later, after more fluctuations, on March 14, the price jumped to Rs 66,400, a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price. Later, on April 22, it reached an all-time high of Rs 74,320/sovereign, with a steep one-day jump of Rs 2,200.

Meanwhile, the price of gold is presently on a fluctuation, and as of August 23, it stands at Rs 74,520 per sovereign and Rs 9,315 per gram.

On the other hand, the price of silver has also increased by Rs 2 and is sold for Rs 130/gram.

Gold price (22 carat) over the last five days:

August 22, 2025 – 1 sovereign: Rs 73,720, 1 gram: Rs 9,215

August 21, 2025 – 1 sovereign: Rs 73,840, 1 gram: Rs 9,230

August 20, 2025 – 1 sovereign: Rs 73,440, 1 gram: Rs 9,180

August 19, 2025 – 1 sovereign: Rs 73,880, 1 gram: Rs 9,235

August 18, 2025 – 1 sovereign: Rs 74,200, 1 gram: Rs 9,275

Silver price over the last five days:

August 21, 2025 – 1 gram: Rs 128

August 21, 2025 – 1 gram: Rs 126

August 20, 2025 – 1 gram: Rs 125

August 19, 2025 – 1 gram: Rs 126

August 18, 2025 – 1 gram: Rs 127