Gold price in Chennai records sharp rise on April 16, 2025
Planning to buy gold today? Check out the latest gold rates in Chennai before you head to the jewellers.
CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has increased by Rs 760 per sovereign, with a gram costing Rs 8,815 on Wednesday. A sovereign now costs Rs 70,520.
On April 15, a gram was sold for Rs 8,720, with a sovereign costing Rs 69,760.
On February 5, the gold rate was Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.
On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price jumped to Rs 66,400 — a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.
After a continuous rise over the last week, the price has again increased to Rs 70,520 per sovereign on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the price of silver remains stable and being sold at Rs 110/gm.
Gold price over the last five days:
15.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 69,760
14.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 70,040
12.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 70,160
11.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 69,960
10.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 68,480
Silver price over the last five days:
15.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110
14.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108
12.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110
11.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108
10.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107