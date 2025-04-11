Gold price in Chennai records sharp rise on April 11, 2025

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has increased by Rs 1,480 per sovereign, with a gram costing Rs 8,745 on Friday. A sovereign, which is 8 grams of 22-carat gold, costs Rs 69,960.

On April 10, a gram was sold for Rs 8,560, with a sovereign costing Rs 68,480.

On February 5, the gold rate in the city had crossed the Rs 63,000-mark, reaching Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000 only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price of a sovereign jumped to Rs 66,400 — a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

Meanwhile, after crossing the Rs 68,000-mark on April 1, gold prices have been on a decline. However, they have now increased again, and a sovereign of the yellow metal costs Rs 69,960 on April 11 (today).

Meanwhile, the price of silver increased by Re 1 and is being sold at Rs 108/gram.

Gold price over the last five days:

10.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 68,480

09.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 67,280

08.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 65,800

07.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 66,280

05.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 66,480

Silver price over the last five days:

10.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

09.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 104

08.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 102

07.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 103

05.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 103