Gold price in Chennai records sharp rise on April 11, 2025
Planning to buy gold today? Check out the latest gold rates in Chennai before you head to the jewellers.
CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has increased by Rs 1,480 per sovereign, with a gram costing Rs 8,745 on Friday. A sovereign, which is 8 grams of 22-carat gold, costs Rs 69,960.
On April 10, a gram was sold for Rs 8,560, with a sovereign costing Rs 68,480.
On February 5, the gold rate in the city had crossed the Rs 63,000-mark, reaching Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000 only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.
On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price of a sovereign jumped to Rs 66,400 — a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.
Meanwhile, after crossing the Rs 68,000-mark on April 1, gold prices have been on a decline. However, they have now increased again, and a sovereign of the yellow metal costs Rs 69,960 on April 11 (today).
Meanwhile, the price of silver increased by Re 1 and is being sold at Rs 108/gram.
Gold price over the last five days:
10.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 68,480
09.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 67,280
08.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 65,800
07.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 66,280
05.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 66,480
Silver price over the last five days:
10.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107
09.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 104
08.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 102
07.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 103
05.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 103