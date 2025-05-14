Gold price in Chennai records sharp fall on May 14, 2025

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city decreased by Rs 400 per sovereign on Wednesday (May 14, 2025), with a gram costing Rs 8,805. A sovereign now costs Rs 70,440.

On Tuesday (May 13, 2025) a sovereign of gold was sold at Rs 70,840.

On February 5, the gold rate was Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price jumped to Rs 66,400 — a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

On April 22, the gold price soared to an all-time high of Rs 74,320/sovereign, marking a steep rise of Rs 2,200 per sovereign compared to the previous day's rate.

In the current month of May, after a continuous rise over the past few days, gold is currently priced at Rs 70,440 per sovereign, as of May 14.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remains stable and is now being sold at Rs 109/gm.

Gold price over the last five days:

13.05.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 70,840

12.05.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 70,000

10.05.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 72,360

9.05.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,120

8.05.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 73,040

Silver price over the last five days:

13.05.2025: 1 gram- Rs 109

12.05.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110

10.05.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110

9.05.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110

8.05.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110