Gold price in Chennai records rise on May 13, 2025

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city increased by Rs 120 per sovereign on Tuesday (May 13, 2025), with a gram costing Rs 8,765. A sovereign now costs Rs 70,120.

On Monday (May 12, 2025) a sovereign of gold was sold at Rs 70,000.

On February 5, the gold rate was Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price jumped to Rs 66,400 — a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

On April 22, the gold price soared to an all-time high of Rs 74,320/sovereign, marking a steep rise of Rs 2,200 per sovereign compared to the previous day's rate.

In the current month of May, after a continuous rise over the past few days, gold is currently priced at Rs 70,120 per sovereign, as of May 13.

Meanwhile, the price of silver decreased and it is now being sold at Rs 109/gm.

Gold price over the last five days:

12.05.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 70,000

10.05.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 72,360

9.05.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,120

8.05.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 73,040

7.05.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 72,600

Silver price over the last five days:

12.05.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110

10.05.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110

9.05.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110

8.05.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110

7.05.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111