Gold price in Chennai records rise on June 11, 2025

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has increased by Rs 600 per sovereign on Wednesday (June 11, 2025), with a gram costing Rs 9020.

A sovereign of the yellow metal now costs Rs 72,160.

On Tuesday (June 10), a sovereign of gold was sold at Rs 71,560.

On February 5, the gold rate was Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price jumped to Rs 66,400, a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

On April 22, the gold price soared to an all-time high of Rs 74,320/sovereign, marking a steep rise of Rs 2,200 per sovereign compared to the previous day's rate.

Meanwhile, gold prices have been experiencing fluctuations over the past week, and as of today, June 11, the rate stands at Rs 72,160 per sovereign.

On the other hand, the price of silver has increased by Rs 2 and is sold at Rs 119/gm.

Gold price over the last five days:

10.06.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,560

9.06.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,640

7.06.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,860

6.06.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 73,040

5.06.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 73,040

Silver price over the last five days:

10.06.2025: 1 gram- Rs 117

9.06.2025: 1 gram- Rs 117

7.06.2025: 1 gram- Rs 117

6.06.2025: 1 gram- Rs 118

5.06.2025: 1 gram- Rs 114