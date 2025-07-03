Gold price in Chennai records rise on July 3, 2025

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has increased by Rs 320 per sovereign on Thursday (July 3, 2025), with a gram costing Rs 9,105.

A sovereign of the yellow metal now costs Rs 72,840

On Wednesday (July 2), a sovereign of gold was sold at Rs 72,520 after recording a rise of Rs 360 per sovereign.

On February 5, the gold rate was Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price jumped to Rs 66,400, a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

On April 22, the gold price soared to an all-time high of Rs 74,320/sovereign, marking a steep rise of Rs 2,200 per sovereign compared to the previous day's rate.

Meanwhile, gold prices have been experiencing fluctuations over the past week, and as of today, July 3, the rate stands at Rs 72,840 per sovereign.

On the other hand, the price of silver has risen by Re 1 and is sold at Rs 121/gm.

Gold price over the last five days:

2.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 72,520

1.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 72,160

30.06.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 71,320

28.06.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 71,440

27.06.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 71,880

Silver price over the last five days:

2.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 120

1.07.2025: 1 gram -Rs 120

30.06.2025: 1 gram -Rs 119

28.06.2025: 1 gram -Rs 119

27.06.2025: 1 gram -Rs 120