Gold price in Chennai records rise on July 14, 2025

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has increased by Rs 120 per sovereign on Monday (July 14, 2025), with a gram costing Rs 9,155.

A sovereign of the yellow metal now costs Rs 73,240.

On Saturday (July 12), a sovereign of gold was sold at Rs 73,120 after recording a rise of Rs 520 per sovereign.

On February 5, the gold rate was Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price jumped to Rs 66,400, a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

On April 22, the gold price soared to an all-time high of Rs 74,320/sovereign, marking a steep rise of Rs 2,200 per sovereign compared to the previous day's rate.

Meanwhile, gold prices have been experiencing fluctuations over the past week, and as of today, July 14, the rate stands at Rs 73,240 per sovereign.

On the other hand, the price of silver has risen by Rs 2 and is sold at Rs 127/gm.

Gold price over the last five days:

12.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 73,120

11.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 72,600

10.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 72,160

09.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 72,000

08.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 72,480

Silver price over the last five days:

12.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 125

11.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 121

10.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 120

09.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 120

08.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 120