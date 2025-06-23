Gold price in Chennai records fall on June 23, 2025

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has decreased by Rs 40 per sovereign on Monday (June 23, 2025), with a gram costing Rs 9,230.

A sovereign of the yellow metal now costs Rs 73,840.

On Saturday (June 21), a sovereign of gold was sold at Rs 73,880, which marked a Rs 200 rise from the previous day.

On February 5, the gold rate was Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price jumped to Rs 66,400, a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

On April 22, the gold price soared to an all-time high of Rs 74,320/sovereign, marking a steep rise of Rs 2,200 per sovereign compared to the previous day's rate.

Meanwhile, gold prices have been experiencing fluctuations over the past week, and as of today, June 23, the rate stands at Rs 73,840 per sovereign.

On the other hand, the price of silver remains stable and is sold at Rs 120/gm.

Gold price over the last five days:

21.06.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 73,880

20.06.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 73,680

19.06.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 74,120

18.06.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 74,000

17.06.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 73,600

Silver price over the last five days:

21.06.2025: 1 gram -Rs 120

20.06.2025: 1 gram -Rs 120

19.06.2025: 1 gram -Rs 122

18.06.2025: 1 gram -Rs 122

17.06.2025: 1 gram -Rs 120