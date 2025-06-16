Gold price in Chennai records fall on June 16, 2025

Begin typing your search...

    Planning to buy gold today? Check out the latest gold rates in Chennai before you head to the jewellers.

    CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has decreased by Rs 120 per sovereign on Monday (June 16, 2025), with a gram costing Rs 9,305.

    A sovereign of the yellow metal now costs Rs 74,440.

    On Saturday (June 14), a sovereign of gold was sold at Rs 74,560.

    On February 5, the gold rate was Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

    On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price jumped to Rs 66,400, a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

    On April 22, the gold price soared to an all-time high of Rs 74,320/sovereign, marking a steep rise of Rs 2,200 per sovereign compared to the previous day's rate.

    Meanwhile, gold prices have been experiencing fluctuations over the past week, and as of today, June 16, the rate stands at Rs 74,440 per sovereign.

    On the other hand, the price of silver remains stable and is sold at Rs 120/gm.

    Gold price over the last five days:

    14.06.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - 74,560

    13.06.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - 74,360

    12.06.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - 72,800

    11.06.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 72,160

    10.06.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,560

    Silver price over the last five days:

    14.06.2025: 1 gram -Rs 120

    13.06.2025: 1 gram -Rs 118

    12.06.2025: 1 gram- Rs 118

    11.06.2025: 1 gram- Rs 119

    10.06.2025: 1 gram- Rs 117

    9.06.2025: 1 gram- Rs 117

