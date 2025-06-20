Gold price in Chennai records drop on June 20, 2025

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has decreased by Rs 440 per sovereign on Friday (June 20, 2025), with a gram costing Rs 9,210.

A sovereign of the yellow metal now costs Rs 73,680.

On Thursday (June 19), a sovereign of gold was sold at Rs 74,120, which marked a Rs 120 rise from the previous day.

On February 5, the gold rate was Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price jumped to Rs 66,400, a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

On April 22, the gold price soared to an all-time high of Rs 74,320/sovereign, marking a steep rise of Rs 2,200 per sovereign compared to the previous day's rate.

Meanwhile, gold prices have been experiencing fluctuations over the past week, and as of today, June 20, the rate stands at Rs 73,680 per sovereign.

On the other hand, the price of silver has decreased by Rs 2 and is sold at Rs 120/gm.

Gold price over the last five days:

19.06.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 74,120

18.06.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 74,000

17.06.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 73,600

16.06.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 74,440

14.06.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 74,560

Silver price over the last five days:

19.06.2025: 1 gram -Rs 122

18.06.2025: 1 gram -Rs 122

17.06.2025: 1 gram -Rs 120

16.06.2025: 1 gram -Rs 120

14.06.2025: 1 gram -Rs 120