Gold price in Chennai falls on July 26, 2025

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has decreased by Rs 400 per sovereign on Saturday (July 26, 2025), with a gram costing Rs 9,160.

A sovereign of the yellow metal now costs Rs 73,280.

On Friday (July 25), a sovereign of gold was sold at Rs 73,680 after recording a decrease of Rs 360 per sovereign.

On February 5, the gold rate was Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price jumped to Rs 66,400, a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

On April 22, the gold price soared to an all-time high of Rs 74,320/sovereign, marking a steep rise of Rs 2,200 per sovereign compared to the previous day's rate.

Meanwhile, gold prices have been experiencing fluctuations over the past week, and as of today, July 26, the rate stands at Rs 73,280 per sovereign.

On the other hand the price of silver has decreased by Rs 2 and is sold at Rs 126/gram.

Gold price over the last five days:

25.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 74,680

24.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 74,040

23.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 75,040

22.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 74,280

21.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 73,440

Silver price over the last five days:

25.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 128

24.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 128

23.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 129

22.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 128

21.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 126