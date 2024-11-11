Begin typing your search...
Gold price in Chennai falls by Rs 440 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 7,220 on November 11
The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 57,760 per sovereign in the city today.
CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of gold on Monday decreased by Rs 440 per sovereign.
Accordingly, the price of gold decreased by Rs 55 per gram and is being sold at Rs 7,220 per gram.
The price of silver decreases by Re 1 and is being sold at Rs 102 per gram.
