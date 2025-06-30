Gold price in Chennai dips on June 30, 2025

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has decreased by Rs 120 per sovereign on Monday (June 30, 2025), with a gram costing Rs 8,915.

A sovereign of the yellow metal now costs Rs 71,320

On Saturday(June 28), a sovereign of gold was sold at Rs 71,440 after recording a drop of Rs 440 per sovereign.

On February 5, the gold rate was Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price jumped to Rs 66,400, a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

On April 22, the gold price soared to an all-time high of Rs 74,320/sovereign, marking a steep rise of Rs 2,200 per sovereign compared to the previous day's rate.

Meanwhile, gold prices have been experiencing fluctuations over the past week, and as of today, June 30, the rate stands at Rs 71,320 per sovereign.

On the other hand, the price of silver remains stable and is sold at Rs 119/gm.

Gold price over the last five days:

28.06.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 71,440

27.06.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 71,880

26.06.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 72,560

25.06.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 72,560

24.06.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 73,240

Silver price over the last five days:

28.06.2025: 1 gram -Rs 119

27.06.2025: 1 gram -Rs 120

26.06.2025: 1 gram -Rs 120

25.06.2025: 1 gram -Rs 119

24.06.2025: 1 gram -Rs 120