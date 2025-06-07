Gold price in Chennai crashes by Rs 1,200 on June 7, 2025

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has decreased by Rs 1200 per sovereign on Saturday (June 7, 2025), with a gram costing Rs 8,980.

A sovereign of the yellow metal now costs Rs 71,840.

On Friday (June 6), a sovereign of gold was sold at Rs 73,040.

On February 5, the gold rate was Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price jumped to Rs 66,400, a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

On April 22, the gold price soared to an all-time high of Rs 74,320/sovereign, marking a steep rise of Rs 2,200 per sovereign compared to the previous day's rate.

Meanwhile, gold prices have been experiencing fluctuations over the past week, and as of today, June 7, the rate stands at Rs 71,840 per sovereign.

On the other hand, the price of silver has also decreased by Re 1 and is now being sold at Rs 117/gm.

Gold price over the last five days:

6.06.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 73,040

5.06.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 73,040

4.06.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 72,720

3.06.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 72,640

2.06.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 72,480

Silver price over the last five days:

6.06.2025: 1 gram- Rs 118

5.06.2025: 1 gram- Rs 114

4.06.2025: 1 gram- Rs 114

3.06.2025: 1 gram- Rs 113

2.06.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111