    Gold price hits all-time high in Chennai, sovereign costs Rs 64,480 on Feb 11

    Accordingly, gold price per gram has increased by Rs 80, with a gram now costing Rs 8,060.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|11 Feb 2025 11:02 AM IST
    
    Representative image (File Photo)

    CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai has increased by Rs 640 per sovereign on February 11. The yellow metal is now being sold at Rs 64,480.

    

    On January 31, the price of gold had risen by Rs 960 in a single day, reaching Rs 61,840 per sovereign. By February 5, the per-sovereign gold rate had crossed the Rs 63K mark, reaching Rs 63,240. Continuing its upward trend, the price on February 8 was Rs 63,560.

    Meanwhile, the price of silver remains stable and is being sold at Rs 107 per gram.

    Gold price over the last five days:

    10.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,840

    08.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,560

    07.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,440

    06.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,440

    05.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,240

    Silver price over the last five days:

    10.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

    08.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

    07.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

    06.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

    05.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

    Gold pricesGold rate todaySilver price today
