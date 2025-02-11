Gold price hits all-time high in Chennai, sovereign costs Rs 64,480 on Feb 11

CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai has increased by Rs 640 per sovereign on February 11. The yellow metal is now being sold at Rs 64,480.

Accordingly, gold price per gram has increased by Rs 80, with a gram now costing Rs 8,060.

On January 31, the price of gold had risen by Rs 960 in a single day, reaching Rs 61,840 per sovereign. By February 5, the per-sovereign gold rate had crossed the Rs 63K mark, reaching Rs 63,240. Continuing its upward trend, the price on February 8 was Rs 63,560.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remains stable and is being sold at Rs 107 per gram.

Gold price over the last five days:

10.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,840

08.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,560

07.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,440

06.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,440

05.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,240

Silver price over the last five days:

10.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

08.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

07.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

06.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

05.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107