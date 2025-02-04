Gold price hits all-time high in Chennai, sovereign costs Rs 62,480 on Feb 4
Accordingly, gold price per gram has increased by Rs 105, with a gram now costing Rs 7,810.
CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai surged by Rs 840 per sovereign on Tuesday (February 4). The yellow metal is now being sold at Rs 62,480.
The price of gold has increased by over Rs 1,000 in the past few days. On January 31, it rose by Rs 960 in a single day with the yellow metal being sold at Rs 61,840 per sovereign. The next day, on February 1, the per sovereign gold rate rose to Rs 61,960. It decreased to Rs 61,640 on February 3.
Meanwhile, the price of silver has decreased by Re 1 and is now selling at Rs 106 per gram.
Gold price over the last five days:
03.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 61,640
01.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 61,960
31.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 61,840
30.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 60,880
29.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 60,760
Silver price over the last five days:
03.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107
01.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107
31.01.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107
30.01.2025: 1 gram- Rs 106
29.01.2025: 1 gram- Rs 104