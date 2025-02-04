Gold price hits all-time high in Chennai, sovereign costs Rs 62,480 on Feb 4

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|4 Feb 2025 11:36 AM IST
    Gold ornaments on display at a jewellery showroom (PTI) 

    CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai surged by Rs 840 per sovereign on Tuesday (February 4). The yellow metal is now being sold at Rs 62,480.

    Accordingly, gold price per gram has increased by Rs 105, with a gram now costing Rs 7,810.

    The price of gold has increased by over Rs 1,000 in the past few days. On January 31, it rose by Rs 960 in a single day with the yellow metal being sold at Rs 61,840 per sovereign. The next day, on February 1, the per sovereign gold rate rose to Rs 61,960. It decreased to Rs 61,640 on February 3.

    Meanwhile, the price of silver has decreased by Re 1 and is now selling at Rs 106 per gram.

    Gold price over the last five days:

    03.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 61,640

    01.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 61,960

    31.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 61,840

    30.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 60,880

    29.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 60,760

    Silver price over the last five days:

    03.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

    01.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

    31.01.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

    30.01.2025: 1 gram- Rs 106

    29.01.2025: 1 gram- Rs 104

