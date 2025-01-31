Gold price hits all-time high in Chennai, sovereign costs Rs 61,840 on Jan 31

CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai hit an all-time high by increasing Rs 960 per sovereign on Friday (January 31). The yellow metal is now being sold at Rs 61,840.

Accordingly, gold price per gram has increased by Rs 120, with a gram now costing Rs 7,730.

The price of gold last week crossed the Rs 60,000 mark and was sold at Rs 60,200 on January 22. It further rose to Rs 60,440 on January 24. After remaining stable for three days, the price slightly decreased to Rs 60,320 on January 27. On January 30, it increased and was sold at Rs 60,880. Now, it has risen again to an all-time high of Rs 61,840 on January 31.

Over the past 10 days, the price of gold has increased by Rs 2,280 per sovereign.

Meanwhile, the price of silver has also increased by Re 1 per gram and is now selling at Rs 107 per gram.

Gold price over the last five days:

30.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 60,880

29.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 60,760

28.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 60,080

27.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 60,320

26.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 60,440

Silver price over the last five days:

30.01.2025: 1 gram- Rs 106

29.01.2025: 1 gram- Rs 104

28.01.2025: 1 gram- Rs 104

27.01.2025: 1 gram- Rs 104

26.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 105