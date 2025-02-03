Gold price falls by Rs 680 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 7,705 in Chennai on Feb 3

CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai has decreased by Rs 680 per sovereign on Monday (February 3) after hitting an all-time high on January 31 (rose by Rs 960 in a single day). The yellow metal is now being sold at Rs 61,640.

Accordingly, gold price per gram has decreased by Rs 85, with a gram now costing Rs 7,705.

The price of gold has increased by over Rs 1,000 in the past few days. On January 22, it crossed the Rs 60K mark and was sold at Rs 60,200. It further rose to Rs 60,440 on January 24. After remaining stable for three days, gold prices decreased to Rs 60,320 on January 27. Four days later, on January 31, it surged by Rs 960, an all-time high, with the yellow metal being sold for Rs 61,840/per sovereign. Prices continued to be on the uptick the next day, too, with a sovereign costing Rs 61,960 on February 1.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remains stable and is now selling at Rs 107 per gram.

Gold price over the last five days:

01.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 61,960

31.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 61,840

30.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 60,880

29.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 60,760

28.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 60,080

Silver price over the last five days:

01.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

31.01.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

30.01.2025: 1 gram- Rs 106

29.01.2025: 1 gram- Rs 104

28.01.2025: 1 gram- Rs 104