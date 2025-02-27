Gold price falls by Rs 320 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 8,010 in Chennai on Feb 27

CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai has decreased by Rs 320 per sovereign on February 27 (Thursday).

The yellow metal is now being sold at Rs 64,080 per sovereign.

Accordingly, the gold price per gram has decreased by Rs 40, with a gram now costing Rs 8,010.

On February 5, the gold rate in the city crossed the Rs 63K mark, reaching Rs 63,240/ sovereign. After being on an almost steady uptick, the price plummeted by Rs 960 on February 12 with the yellow metal being sold at Rs 63,520. However, it soon picked up and arrived in the Rs 64K range, with a few dips every now and then. A sovereign of gold costs Rs 64,080 on February 27 (today).

Meanwhile, the price of silver remains stable and is sold at Rs 106 per gram.

Gold price over the last five days:

26.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,400

25.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,600

24.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,440

22.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,360

21.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,200

Silver price over the last five days:

26.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 106

25.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

24.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

22.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

21.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 109