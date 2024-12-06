Begin typing your search...

    Gold price falls by Rs 200 per sovereign; check out price in Chennai on Dec 6
    Representative Image (Photo: Hemanathan.M)

    CHENNAI: Gold price on Friday has decreased by Rs 25 per gram, reaching Rs 7,115 per gram, while the price for a sovereign has decreased by Rs 200, now costing Rs 56,920.

    Silver price remained unchanged, one gram of silver is being sold for Rs 101.

    Gold prices have been fluctuating since the beginning of the year, showing both upward and downward trends.

    Gold price over the last five days:

    05.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,120

    04.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,040

    03.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,040

    02.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 56,720

    01.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,200

    Silver price over the last five days:

    05.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 101

    04.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100

    03.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100

    02.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100

    01.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100

    Online Desk

