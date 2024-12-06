Gold price falls by Rs 200 per sovereign; check out price in Chennai on Dec 6
Gold prices have been fluctuating since the beginning of the year, showing both upward and downward trends.
CHENNAI: Gold price on Friday has decreased by Rs 25 per gram, reaching Rs 7,115 per gram, while the price for a sovereign has decreased by Rs 200, now costing Rs 56,920.
Silver price remained unchanged, one gram of silver is being sold for Rs 101.
Gold prices have been fluctuating since the beginning of the year, showing both upward and downward trends.
Gold price over the last five days:
05.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,120
04.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,040
03.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,040
02.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 56,720
01.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,200
Silver price over the last five days:
05.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 101
04.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100
03.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100
02.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100
01.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100