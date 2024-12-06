Gold price falls by Rs 200 per sovereign; check out price in Chennai on Dec 6

CHENNAI: Gold price on Friday has decreased by Rs 25 per gram, reaching Rs 7,115 per gram, while the price for a sovereign has decreased by Rs 200, now costing Rs 56,920.

Silver price remained unchanged, one gram of silver is being sold for Rs 101.

Gold prices have been fluctuating since the beginning of the year, showing both upward and downward trends.

Gold price over the last five days:

05.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,120

04.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,040

03.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,040

02.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 56,720

01.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,200

Silver price over the last five days:

05.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 101

04.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100

03.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100

02.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100

01.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100