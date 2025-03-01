Gold price falls by Rs 160 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 7,940 in Chennai on Mar 1

CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai has decreased by Rs 160 per sovereign on March 1 (Saturday).

The yellow metal is now being sold at Rs 63,520 per sovereign.

Accordingly, the gold price per gram has decreased by Rs 20, with a gram now costing Rs 7,940.

On February 5, the gold rate in the city crossed the Rs 63K mark, reaching Rs 63,240/ sovereign. After being on an almost steady uptick, the price plummeted by Rs 960 on February 12 with the yellow metal being sold at Rs 63,520. However, it soon picked up and arrived in the Rs 64K range, with a few dips every now and then. A sovereign of gold costs Rs 63,520 on March 1 (today).

Meanwhile, the price of silver remains stable and is sold at Rs 105 per gram.

Gold price over the last five days:

28.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,680

27.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,080

26.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,400

25.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,600

24.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,440

Silver price over the last five days:

28.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 105

27.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 106

26.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 106

25.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

24.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108