Gold price falls by Rs 120 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 7,355 in Chennai on November 5
CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of gold on Tuesday decreased by Rs 120 per sovereign.
The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 58,840 per sovereign in the city.
Accordingly, the price of gold decreased by Rs 15 per gram and is being sold at Rs 7,355 per gram.
The price of silver decreased by Re 1 per gram and is being sold at Rs 105 per gram.
