    Gold price falls by Rs 120 per sovereign; check out price in Chennai on Nov 28

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|28 Nov 2024 10:46 AM IST
    Representative Image (Photo: Hemanathan.M)

    CHENNAI: Gold price on Thursday has decreased by Rs 15 per gram, reaching Rs 7,090 per gram, while the price for a sovereign has fallen by Rs 120, now costing Rs 56,720.

    There has been no change in the price of silver. One gram of silver is being sold for Rs 98 and one kilogram is priced at Rs 98,000.

    Gold prices have been fluctuating since the beginning of the year, showing both upward and downward trends.

    On 30 October, the price of one sovereign of gold crossed Rs 59,000, setting a new record.

    Since then, gold prices have been fluctuating, with both increases and decreases.

    Gold price over the last five days:

    - 27-11-2024: 1 Sovereign (22 Carat) - Rs. 56,840

    - 26-11-2024: 1 Sovereign (22 Carat) - Rs. 56,640

    - 25-11-2024: 1 Sovereign (22 Carat) - Rs. 57,600

    - 24-11-2024: 1 Sovereign (22 Carat) - Rs. 58,400

    - 23-11-2024: 1 Sovereign (22 Carat) - Rs. 58,400

    Silver price over the last five days:

    - 27-11-2024: 1 Gram - Rs. 98

    - 26-11-2024: 1 Gram - Rs. 98

    - 25-11-2024: 1 Gram - Rs. 101

    - 24-11-2024: 1 Gram - Rs. 101

    - 23-11-2024: 1 Gram - Rs. 101

