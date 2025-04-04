Gold price drops drastically by Rs 1,280 per sovereign in Chennai on April 4

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has drastically decreased by Rs 1,280 per sovereign, with a gram costing Rs 8,400 on Friday (Rs 67,200/sovereign).

On April 3, a gram was sold for Rs 8,560 taking a sovereign to cost Rs 68,480.

On March 14, a sovereign was Rs 66,400, recording a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

On February 5, the gold rate in the city had crossed Rs 63,000, reaching Rs 63,240/sovereign.

It later shot up to Rs 64,000 only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

After crossing the 68,000 mark on April 1, the gold is now being sold at Rs 67,200 per sovereign on April 4.

Meanwhile, the price of silver has also decreased by Rs 4 and is being sold at Rs 108/gm.

Gold price over the last five days:

03.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 68,480

02.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 68,080

01.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 68,080

31.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 67,600

29.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 66,880

Silver price over the last five days:

03.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 112

02.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 114

01.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 114

31.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 113

29.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 113